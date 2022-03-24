Horrific dog attack leaves eye-watering vet bill

Michael R Williams

A dog attack has left the dog with major injuries and the owner with a vet bill over $4000.

Barcaldine resident Zina Louise Knox said Korky, the dog she had been babysitting and owned by her sister, had been playing in her backyard when she mauled under the fence by a neighbouring dog.

The neighbouring dog was one of three on the property she has been nervous of for some time.

“I had probably been inside for less than half an hour – I made a cup of coffee, and I didn’t get to finish it,” she said.

“Then there was frantic banging on my front door.

“I got up and it was my neighbour [the neighbour has asked to remove their name from the story], and he asked me, could I please check my dog.”

After a brief exchange, the neighbour explained that their dog had “gotten into” Ms Louise-Knox’s dog.

“Can you please check to see how bad she is,” they said.

When Ms Louise-Knox checked her dog, she said she could see from only peering past her gate the dog was hurt and hurt badly.

“I physically and emotionally couldn’t go further,” she said.

“I could see she was flicking her head back to lick her nose – but there was nothing there.”

Ms Louise-Knox explained that the dog’s face had been torn off.

“I was in shock,” she said.

In the panic, Ms Louise-Knox gave her neighbour fuel money and the use of her car to rush the seriously wounded animal to the Longreach Vets – as there is vet in Barcaldine currently.

She explained that the sight of the dog had left her retching, feeling too ill to drive.

“I kept saying, ‘how bad? how bad? how bad?’,” she said.

“[Her neighbour] said ‘yeah, not good’”.

The dog’s face had been hanging off on one side.

Over-the-phone, the vet’s gave Ms Louise-Knox the options of either cutting off Korky’s facial skin and nose or to try to reattach the face.

Cutting off the animal’s face would leave the dog disfigured for life – requiring life long intensive care.

Ms Louise-Knox chose the latter.

“One, because she doesn’t belong to me,” she said.

“Two, because she’s ten years old and loved to death by my sister who is emotionally dependant on the dog.

“This dog was the last gift a now dead friend gave to her.”

The vets asked $1000 to begin the process of reattaching Korky’s face, and there was no guarantee that it would be a successful process.

“I just asked them to ‘please try to save her’,” Ms Louise-Knox said.

“I was waiting to find out if the dog was alive or dead before I called my sister.”

Including the multiple surgeries and cost of keeping the dog safely at the vet’s, the procedure has costed Ms Louise-Knox over $4000.

In the first operation, Korky’s face didn’t take and was still dying on one side.

COMPENSATION AND COUNCIL

A week after the incident, Ms Louise-Knox said her sister had contacted her neighbour about the vet bills.

“They said that it was not their dog’s fault,” she said.

“They said that dog involved had been destroyed anyway and said, ‘if it was mine, I would have just shot it.

“They have refused to help pay for it [the vet bills].”

The neighbour refused to provide comment, but stated these accusations were false.

Ms Louise-Knox said she had warned the Barcaldine Regional Council previously about the potential her neighbour’s dogs had for violence.

“Prior to the incident, the council’s Law Officer came around, I told him ‘there are three pitbulls next-door, they’re going to get in, they’re going to hurt something,” she said.

“How do I put in an official notice?

“He said, ‘all good, word of mouth is fine’.”

When Ms Louise-Knox went to make a complaint to council about the incident, she said they had told her they had already been notified mentioning one of the three dogs next door had been put-down.

“They came and looked at the fence where the dogs tried to pull Korky under,” she said.

“They told me that they had been informed the dog responsible had been destroyed, and because I had not witnessed the event, I could not tell them which dog had done it.

“All three have been trying to get under my fence; all three are aggressive.”

Ms Louise-Knox said she believes the other dogs have equal potential for harm

The Barcaldine Regional Council chose not to provide comment.

Ms Louise-Knox also commented on the fantastic work done by the Longreach Vets.

“The Vets, Kate and Daniel, have done amazing work,” she said.

“Even if there was a vet here [Barcaldine], I’d go to the Longreach Vets.

“They are invaluable.”