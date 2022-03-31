Winton to host first rodeo since 2009

Michael R Williams

The Diamantina Rodeo and Campdraft Association will host their first rodeo in 13 years.

Association secretary Patrice Elliott said both a growth in interest in riders and funding from the Community Resilience Fund had made the return of the rodeo possible.

A number of rodeo rider from the Winton had gone professional in the decade since the last rodeo, but this rodeo will be amateur, organised by Rodeo Services Administration.

“We’ve included a ladies buck ride, which will be a new initiative,” Ms Elliott said.

“Another new initiative is the mini bull ride, the good part of that is that the small bulls are less inclined to buck for the ‘tiny tots’.

“We’ll be providing a free clinic for the children who wish to learn on Friday afternoon.”

The Winton dirt bike club will host bike rides on the Saturday.

“Its a free event with food and drink so everyone can come,” she said.

“We’ll be hosting a Winton-Diamantina Bullock Ride it’s a lot of fun.

“The last footballers’ bullock ride was actually in 2003.”

All of the events have some prize money, but the major prize of $1500 will go to the winner of the Ray Hermann Open Saddle Ride; Ray Hermann was a Winton local who went on to become a two-time world champion saddleback rider.