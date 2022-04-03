Coach the coaches

Ben Galea; Tennis Club President

Six members of the Longreach Tennis Club recently spent an afternoon being coached to coach by Rhett McKinnon, the Central West Development Officer working for Tennis Queensland, in the lead-up to the kids coaching program.

Rhett stepped the coaches through a number of kids’ training activities, with the assistance of the Tennis Hot Shots Community Play app and some flash new equipment provided by Tennis Qld.

Parents and kids in Longreach have expressed renewed interest in a kids tennis coaching program after the huge popularity of last year’s twice-weekly sessions.

We’re very fortunate to have Geordie Meekin, Marlena Maier, and Dan Prosser back to help run the sessions.

They’ll be joined this year by Michael Lloyd, Raiya Ahmed, and Ben Galea, which means a better coach-to-student ratio and more tailored training.

Not forgetting the crucial role of parents in helping with crowd control and facilitating sessions – we need you!

Training will be on each Tuesday afternoon, starting at the courts from the 26 April, the second week of Term 2.

Further details to come regarding times and costs.