Winton Mayors Column

Gavin Baskett, Winton Shire Mayor

The local caravan parks and cafés are staring to reopen, the roads are getting busier and the weather is cooling down, it must be almost tourist season.

The number of vehicles, travelling our roads, with vans and camping trailers has increased significantly.

I went to the Western Qld Alliance of Councils (WQAC) Forum in Charleville a couple of weeks ago and every second car was towing a camping trailer, which is great news for our local economy.

Hopefully, the price of fuel won’t deter too many travellers and we can have another bumper season like last year.

While at the WQAC Forum many issues were discussed that affect the 22 councils such as; housing, aged care, roads, staff shortages and many others.

This is a great couple of days with Ministers both State and Federal being available to lobby for the prosperity of our small communities.

Winton looks forward to hosting this great Forum next year.

Recently the Waltzing Matilda Centre hosted the John Villiers Outback Art Prize in the Outback Regional Art Gallery.

The level of competition this year was very high, and I’m glad I’m not a judge.

A big congratulations goes out to Paul White with his artwork, “Lake Menindee, Running on Empty” which took out the major prize. While at the Waltzing Matilda Centre, Waltzing Matilda Day is next week, 6 April.

There’s going to be a bus trip and Tagalong tour to Combo Waterhole on the 5th followed by activities at the WMC on the 6th, if you want more info, contact the VIC.

A big congratulations goes out to all the Australia Day award recipients.

The ceremony was held in late February as we decided to postpone rather than do it virtually online.

This was a great decision to recognise our locals in front of a crowd, so they could receive the recognition they deserve.

Minister Littleproud visited Winton recently to announce funding to complete the sealing of the Jundah Rd to Dinosaur Stampede (Lark Quarry).

This project is an 80 per cent/20 per cent split with Winton Shire Council and will see an important link in our network finally complete after many years, this is great news for our locals, transport and tourism industry.

Council will shortly be releasing an EOI for 2 blocks of land in Winton for development.

We are in desperate need of accommodation, especially during tourist season.

The “Accommodation Feasibility Study”, which WSC commissioned in 2021, showed our town loses 10 000’s visitor stays due to lack of beds each year, and demand will grow with the sealing of the Outback Way which will put Winton at the crossroads of 2 National Highways.

Hopefully, we can get plenty of interest from not only accommodation developers but other business opportunities as well.

If your looking to get away in the next couple of weeks put the “Winton Rodeo & Bikes” on the 9th of April in your calendar.

This will be an action-packed day with the motorbike gymkhana starting at 9am followed by an evening of rodeo action.

Hopefully, they get a massive crowd and the rodeo, once again, becomes an annual event for many years to come.

I hope everyone gets a chance to have a break over Easter and do a bit of camping, fishing or just relax at home.