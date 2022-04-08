Gracie’s last swim

Brooke Miller; Barcaldine Barracudas Swimming Club

Gracie Miller recently flew to Brisbane to attend her final swimming meets of the 2021-2022 season.

Saturday 19 March saw Gracie, a Barcaldine Yellowbelly, participate at the 2022 National Prep and Jess Schipper Challenge at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre in Chandler.

Throughout the day she achieved a new personal best time in the 50m freestyle qualifying her for the third year in a row in the Silver category of the Bio Island Australian Junior Excellence Program.

This was used as a warm-up for the Queensland School Sport Swimming Championships also held in Brisbane early the following week. After missing out on attending in 2020 due to COVID, this was Gracie’s second time representing the North West Region at the championships and she was excited and proud to be selected as the team captain in the opening ceremony.

Gracie and her teammates represented our region with excellence, pride, and fantastic sportsmanship.

Thank you to everyone involved in both carnivals for providing our rural and remote children with opportunities to continue to experience new adventures.