Swim juniors wrap

Brooke Miller; Barcaldine Barracudas Junior Swimming Club

Barcaldine Amateur Swimming Club Annual Presentation and Awards Night Recipients

100m Freestyle Trophy – Presented to the male and female swimmer with the highest aggregate points in the 100m freestyle at Club: Rinda Wilbers and Alida Farrell – female, and Harrison Miller – male.

100m Individual Medley Trophy – Presented to the male and female swimmers with the highest aggregate points earned in the 100m IM: Maleah Taylor and Tommy Austin – male, and George Miller – female.

Randle Family Trophy – Perpetual trophies presented to the male and female swimmer with the highest aggregate points from all age groups: Rinda Wilbers and Tommy Austin.

Jimmy Hayden Memorial Trophy – Presented to the male swimmer with the fastest time in the 100m backstroke at Club: Marthinus Farrell.

Jim Bennett Trophy – Presented to the female swimmer with the fastest time in the 100m backstroke at Club: Ava Arnaboldi.

Stephen Clark Memorial Trophy – Presented to the swimmer – male or female – with the highest aggregate points earned in the individual medley in the 10 years and under age group: George Miller and Maleah Taylor.

Jenny Lockie Memorial Trophy – Presented to the female swimmer 12 years and under with the fastest time in the 50m breaststroke at Club: Ava Arnaboldi.

Big Bad Brycee’s Butterfly Trophy – Presented to the male or female swimmer 10 years and under with the most points in Butterfly: Reynzer Wilbers

The following trophies are selected by the Club Coaches:

Harold Paine Memorial Trophy – Awarded to the swimmer – male or female – in the 11 years and over age group for attendance at training, application, performance and club spirit: Meg Arnold.

J & B Kapitzke Family Trophy – Awarded to the swimmer – male or female – in the 10 years and under age group for attendance at training, application, performance and club spirit: Edward Sibley-Walsh.

Stew Green Memorial Trophy – Awarded to a male and a female swimmer for training performance: Ruby Cullen and Zac Burger.

Williams Family Trophy – Awarded to the swimmer who attends training and participates at carnivals always trying their best: Gracie Miller.

Simpson Family Trophy – Encouragement award for male and female swimmers 11 years and under: Maleah Taylor and Jad Gentles.

Stroke Trophies:Awarded to the male and female swimmer with the highest accumulated points for the season in each stroke in their respective distance

10m:

Female Butterfly: Brydie Walton. Male Butterfly: Reynzer Wilbers. Female Backstroke: Charlotte Green Male Backstroke: Reynzer Wilbers Female Breaststroke: Matilda Pearce. Male Breaststroke: Reynzer Wilbers.

Female Freestyle: Charlotte Green. Male Freestyle: Reynzer Wilbers

25m

Female Butterfly: Rinda Wilbers. Male Butterfly: Edward Sibley-Walsh. Female Backstroke: Brydie Walton. Male Backstroke: Edward Sibley-Walsh. Female Breaststroke: Brydie Walton. Male Breaststroke: Rowan Tomlinson.

Female Freestyle: Margha Wilbers. Male Freestyle: Jad Gentles.

50m

Female Butterfly: Dallas Gentles. Male Butterfly: Stewart Tomlinson. Female Backstroke: Dallas Gentles. Male Butterfly: Jad Gentles. Female Breaststroke: Brooklyn Jarling. Male Breaststroke: George Miller. Female Freestyle: Layla Jarling. Male Freestyle: Zac Burger.

Age Champions Presented to the male and female swimmer with highest aggregate points in each age group

Age Group

6 and Under Age Champion

Female: Viv Chandler. Male: Reynzer Wilbers.

7yrs Age Champion

Female: Estelle Pearce.

8yrs Age Champion

Female: Brydie Walton. Male: George Miller.

9yrs Age Champion

Female: Dallas Gentles. Male: Toby Austin.

10 Yrs Age Champion

Female: Maleah Taylor. Male: Zac Burger

11Yrs Age Champion

Female: Gracie Miller. Male: Tommy Austin

12Yrs Age Champion

Female: Rinda Wilbers. Male: Stewart Tomlinson

13Yrs Age Champion

Female: Graciana Ramage. Male: Stefanus Farrell

14Yrs Age Champion

Female: Ruby Cullen. Male: Cornelius Farrell

15Yrs Age Champion

Female: Meg Arnold

OPEN Age Champion

Male: Marthinus Farrell