Alpha positive after first round loss

Michael R Williams

In drenching conditions, the Blackall Magpies managed the scratch out the home team, the Alpha Brumbies in a physical game which tested both teams.

Brumbies Coach Chris Zahl said being the first game of the season the team went extremely well.

” We have done the training and fitness leading up to these games the boys just need to get some time on the field,” he said.

“The magpies have always been a hard team to play either away or at home.

“I am extremely proud of the boys and their fitness was a key factor of a great first game.”

The Blackall Magpies managed to win 28-12.