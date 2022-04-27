Longreach and Central West Community Billboard

Friday, 29 April
Tree of Knowledge Festival
The Barcaldine Tree of Knowledge Festival Committee have been working hard to bring you the festival this year and we hope that you will join us in the festivities Friday 29 April to Monday 2 May 2022!
Location: Barcaldine Showgrounds
Time: All weekend.
RideWest Welcome Party
RideWest is a charity bike ride where they cycle from Brisbane to Longreach to raise money for RFDS.
Location: Edkins Park
Time: 3.30pm
Croquet
Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.
Location: Oak Street, Barcaldine
Time: 8am
First Five Forever
An interactive educational experience for children learning to read.
Location: Longreach Library
Time: 9.30am
Scavenger Hunt
This March, Council is hosting the region’s biggest-ever scavenger hunt! For more information or to gain access to the smart phone app please visit longreach.qld.gov.au/events or give us a call on (07) 4658 4111.
Location: Across the region
Isisford Skin Clinic
Please call 4658 to book an appointment for: – skin biopsies – excisions – skin checks
Location: Isisford Primary Health Centre 2 St Helena St, Isisford QLD 4731
Time: 9am – 6pm
Saturday, 30 April
Uniting Church Street Stall
Selling cakes, biscuits, jams, craft and plants.
Location: Ringrose & Button
Time: 8am
Mt Isa Mines – Road to Rodeo
To view the program and book tickets, visit the Mt Isa Rodeo website.
Location: Longreach Showgrounds
Time: 8.30am – late
Barcaldine Lawn Bowls
Contact: Jack Power on 0429 988 654.
Location: 72 Gidyea St
Time: 3pm
Wool Spinning
Come get artsy.
Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre
Time: Afternoons
Park Run, Longreach
A free, weekly, timed 5k event every Saturday morning. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer!
Location: Meet at Beersheba Place
Time: 7 am
Morning Golf, Longreach
For more information email longreachgolf@gmail.com
Goose Club and RSL members Draw
For more information call (07) 4658 1092
Location: Longreach RSL
Time: 1 pm
Sunday, 1 May
Colour Run – Longreach and Ilfracombe
Kick off Health and Wellbeing Month in style! Start in white, finish as a rainbow.
Location: Beersheba Park, Longreach and Machinery Mile Main Ave Branch, Ilfracombe
Time: 8am
Longreach Board Game Bash
The Barcoo Board Game Society presents our inaugural Board Game Bash.
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 3pm
Men’s Shed Markets
For more information please call 0400 719 837.
Location: Ilfracombe Main Street
Time: 7am
Muttaburra Golf Club
Contact: Beau Gray on 0429 474 261.
Location: Muttaburra Golf Club
Time: 8.30am
Barcaldine Lawn Bowls
Contact: Jack Power on 0429 988 654.
Location: 72 Gidyea St
Time: 9am
Barcaldine Golf
Contact: Michael Hayward.
Location: Barcaldine Golf Course, Pine Road
Time: 3pm
Longreach Town Band Mixed Ensemble Rehearsals
Location: Longreach State School.
Time: 4pm
Social Bowls
For more information please visit Facebook, Longreach Bowls Club
Location: Longreach Bowls Club
Time: 1 pm
Monday, 2 May
Barcaldine Ukulele Group
No experience required and all welcome.
Location: The Willows Centre
Time: 5pm
Children’s Health Clinic
The Central West Health Child Health Clinic is open and available to take bookings.
Location: Isisford Primary Health Clinic
Time: 9am
Longreach Town Band Brass Ensemble Rehearsals
Location: Longreach State School
Time: 6pm
Longreach SES Group Training
Are you committed to attending regular training and activating during events?
Location: Longreach SES Base, 14 Minor Road
Time: 7pm
Barcaldine Men’s Shed
Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.
Location: 103 Ash St
Time: 9am
Tuesday, 3 May
Core & Strength Session
What better way to start the day than with a free fitness session in the park?
Location: Edkins Park
Time: 6am
Longreach Senior Rugby League Club
Longreach Senior Rugby League training.
Location: Longreach Showgrounds
Time: 6pm
Barcaldine Lawn Tennis
Contact: Tony Walsh on 0410 522 041, Brett Walsh on 0407 981 776 or email barcaldinetennis@gmail.com.
Location: Cnr Willow and Fir St
Time: 6pm
Longreach Playgroup
Ages 0-5 yrs. $2.00/visit.
Location: Lioness Park
Time: 9 am
Social Tennis Longreach
For more information please contact Anna-Marie Moffat on 0417 112 517 or visit the Longreach Tennis Facebook Page.
Location: Longreach Tennis Club
Time: 6.15pm
Longreach Brolga Girl Guides Meeting
Looking for fun, friendship and adventure? If you are a girl 5 – 17 years old then Girl Guides is for you!
Location: Guides hut, 15 Stilt Street, Longreach.
Time: 5.30 pm.
Thomson River Lions Club Meeting
For more information please contact Bobbie Willersdorf on 042758315
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 6 pm
Longreach Squash
Come along and have a bash.
Location: Longreach Squash Courts
Time: 5.30 pm
Wednesday, 4 May
Basketball
Contact: Central West Aboriginal Corporation on 07 4651 1226.
Location: St Joseph’s Primary School
Time: 5.20pm – 8pm
Barcaldine Men’s Shed
Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.
Location: 103 Ash St
Time: 9am
Barcaldine Cultural Centre Craft Day
Contact: Karen Brown on 07 4651 2324.
Location: 20 Beech Street, Barcaldine
Time: 9.30am
Darts at the Wellshot
Warm up your arms, stretch those muscles and work on your hand-eye coordination.
Cost: $5
Location: Wellshot Hotel
Time: 7 pm.
Rotary Club Meeting, Longreach
Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 7 pm
Dance Lessons – Isisford
For more information contact Fiona Ludgate on 0422 772 066 or tf.ludgate@bigpond.com.
Location: Isisford Community Hall
Time: 3.30pm
Thursday, 5 May
Barcaldine Golf
Contact: Michael Hayward.
Location: Barcaldine Golf Course, Pine Road
Time: 3pm
Isisford Community Advisory Network Meeting
Help shape our health service, join Central West Health at the Isisford Community Advisory Network Meeting. Your voice matters! Inform the Central West Health Board about your local health care needs.
Location: Isisford Branch Office
Time: 11.30am
Aqua Zumba Aerobics
Aqua Zumba brings new meaning to the idea of an invigorating workout. It combines the South American Zumba rhythm and dance steps with a pool party. It offers a fun but challenging, water-based, body-toning workout. So, liven up your working week with some Latin fever.
Location: Longreach Aquatic Centre
Time: 6pm
Social Craft at the Library
For more information please contact Longreach Library (07) 4659 0735.
Location: Longreach Library
Time: 9:30 am
Hole-in-One
For more information send an email to longreachgolf@gmail.com or visit Longreach Golf Club
Location: Longreach Golf Course
Time: 4 pm
Thomson River Lions Bingo
Come along for a bit of fun, a night out and help support our community.
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 6.30 pm
Tai Chi
Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.
Location: The Willows Centre
Time: 9am
HOLDING OVER FOR LATER WEEKS
Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group meeting
Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group are the custodians of our Longreach Region family photos and stories. First Saturday of the month
Time: 2pm
Uniting Church secondhand book sales. Every second Saturday.
Cash only
Location: 105 Galah St.,
Time: 9am to 11am