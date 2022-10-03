CQ Capras named top club

By Liam Emerton

The Central Queensland Capras had a massive night out at the Queensland Rugby League awards ceremony, picking up a multitude of accolades.

It was the perfect end to the 2022 season for our Central Queensland club which brought home an incredible seven awards for their efforts this year.

The biggest and most important was the Club Championship award which named the Capras the club of the year.

That massive achievement was elevated by our men’s head coach Lionel Harbin and our women’s head coach Amanda Ohl who both won their respective coach of the year awards.

From there our players were also rewarded for their incredible efforts with Mariah Denman (Storch) picking up the Steph Hancock medal for the player of the year in the BMD Premiership alongside being named as the competition’s second-rower of the year.

Tamika Upton and Emma Paki, who was also named rookie of the year, joined Denman in that team picking up fullback and centre of the year respectively.

And our only Hostplus Cup men’s player to be named in the team of the year was one of our brilliant PNG hard hitters, Nixon Putt.

Now officially the coach of the year, Lionel Harbin, spoke with CQ Today about the crowning achievement, putting it down to all the hard work that the players and support staff around the club have done this year.

“I’m really proud to be honest,” said Harbin.

“I’m really thankful and grateful to all the staff. It’s not one person who takes a team to do this.

“Whether that be the coaches, the medical staff, the front office, everyone has played their part in this.

“And without the players, who were great all this year, there would be no success on the field so I’m grateful for their efforts this season.

“That award was for all the hard work we’ve all done so it was really pleasing.”

Harbin touched on the club of the year award, saying it was a massive accomplishment for the club which had its most successful year in a decade.

“It’s a massive achievement. I think it’s the first time that award has got out of the south east corner so for us as a club to achieve that, again, I’m just really proud,” he said.

“It all comes down to that effort that our club has put in from under 16s all the way to our men’s and our women’s teams.

“It’s everyone’s willingness to come in and work and do it for the greater good and have the club’s interest at heart.

“We’re getting the reward for it this year but it’s been a lot of work in progress, this doesn’t just happen overnight.

“It’s something that’s been happening for a long time in the background but this year it came to fruition.

“There’s still plenty of work to do to keep it going but we have the right people involved.”

Nixon Putt who was named as the best second rower in the Hostplus Cup this year received plaudits from his coach who hopes to see his form continue in the World Cup later this year.

“He was big and massive for us all year,” said Harbin.

“I sat there when they handed out the awards and to make that side is a very special achievement.

“There are some really quality players in there and I’m really proud of Nixon and what he’s been able to achieve this year.

“And he capped it off playing for the Kumals’ Prime Ministers’ 13 against the Australian Prime Minister side.

“He had a good weekend and that will give him confidence heading into the World Cup.”