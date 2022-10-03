Art project in Aramac

Bimblebox Art Project

This season’s phenomenal rain has a spectacular wildflowers’ display just starting to bloom on Bimblebox Nature Refuge, an 8000-hectare stand of native bushland situated 50 km northwest of Alpha, on Glenn Innes station.

In a celebration of this colourful display, Bimblebox has reconvened its first art, science, and nature camp since 2017.

Beginning in 2012, Bimblebox NR has invited artists and nature experts to a remote, purpose-built bush camp to study and explore this unique landscape. Early September saw 20 artists come together on Bimblebox for the first camp since the prolonged drought and the Land Court battle against a mining company that wants the refuge dug up for coal.

It was a fantastic Desert Uplands bush discovery through hiking, biking, drawing, painting, poetry, songwriting, printmaking and photography of nature’s inspiring beauty and quiet ambient sounds.

“Artists are great communicators, and they are drawn to Bimblebox’s unique environment,” said co-manager Paola Cassoni.

“The property is the largest tract remaining of what once was a very common landscape in the Jericho subregion of the Desert Uplands.

“Every year, we host artists, birdwatchers, wildlife experts and botanists, or simply nature lovers to share our passion for the place.

“We thank the many volunteers that came to help at this year’s Camp.”

This year, artists travelled from as far as Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane, and Mackay to camp out in a complete set with a bush camp kitchen, meals prepared on a combustion stove, a corrugated iron shower and bore and rainwater.

All of the structures and facilities were initially designed and fabricated from recycled materials by caretaker Ian Hoch and his son, Karl.

For most, this is their first remote experience of the Desert Uplands’ flora and fauna and one-of-a-kind landscape.

The Bimblebox Nature Refuge has inspired a number of art exhibitions including Bimblebox 153 Birds, currently showing at Dogwood Crossing, Miles (till 28 October) and Bimblebox: art–science–nature an exhibition that toured nationally from 2014–2017.

Bimblebox is home to 181 bird species, with more likely to be identified during future surveys.

Campers informally compete to sight the most birds, and dinner conversation often centres on avian species attributes and behaviour.

The camp also provides a special opportunity for sharing ideas and art techniques.

Peta Lloyd, who travelled from her coastal home near Rockhampton, said “Bimblebox Nature Refuge is a magical experience.

“The cross fertilisation with the other artists and campers was wonderfully exciting.

“I cannot wait to return again.”

Photographer and printmaker Sally North appreciated the special setting.

“The art camp provides the quiet serenity of the surrounding bush that is teeming with life.

“The deeper you look, the more it reveals.

“It gets into your soul and will stay with you forever.”

The nature refuge is special in the eyes of researchers and ecologists too.

It is a recognised biodiversity ‘hotspot’, with an impressively wide range of animal and plant species packed into this solitary remnant of one of Australia’s unique habitats.

To find out more about the refuge, visit bimblebox.org/ and more on the art camps, bimbleboxartproject.com/