Bell rings three times at Jundah

By Andrew Watts

Racing returned to Jundah over the weekend for their annual race meeting as part of the new revamped Barcoo Spring Fling.

The Spring Fling consists of a bull-ride on Friday night, followed by Saturday’s action with campdraft, races and sprint races and then Sunday, the sprint race and barrel race finals.

Race Club president Dan Pitman has been at the forefront of rejuvenating the Jundah races and it was great to see a crowd of around 300 people in attendance on Saturday.

Pitman is also very grateful and thankful for the support of the Barcoo Shire Council who helped get this up and off the ground and improving each and every year.

On the track, it was Emma Bell’s day riding three winners including the Barcoo Shire Council on Burden for trainer Clint Austen of Blackall.

Burden led throughout to beat Gypsy Biker and Smooth move by three and a quarter length, starting $2.50.

Bell’s other winners came via Northern Water in race one for Lisa McGee and her third winner came in the last for travelling-trainer Frankie Stockdale on Dubai Moon who won by two lengths from It’s All Kay and Folarvay.

The other two winners on the day were both trained by David Rewald and ridden by Robert Faehr. Lassell was the first of these in the Braidwood Class B Handicap, leading throughout to beat Gazzman and Hot Chocolate. The other winner was Surprise Selection, notching up her tenth win defeating Archade and Toecanargie Man in the Ramsey Pastoral Co Benchmark 55 over 1200 metres.

Racing returns this week to Muttaburra for take two of their annual meeting with five races set down to be decided and it is also Emerald Hundred weekend. Emeralds feature race for the year and good luck to all the participants heading around the west weekend including the many trainers who are heading to Cloncurry for their TAB meeting on Friday.