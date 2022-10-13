Blooming flowers in CW

By Karen Simmons

Anyone driving along the Blackall-Jericho Road in recent months would have been met with a beautiful display of nature.

Unseasonal rain has caused wildflowers to blossom early in their Springtime glory.

Travellers have been spotted taking photographs on the roadside, which is now all bitumen sealed.

Fields of bluebells and lambs’ tails are on display, along with pink bush heather, orange-flowering grevillea, yellow banana wattle and bootlace oak flowers.

According to Blackall’s dried-floral art creator, Wendy Just, there is growing interest from a small group of locals to propose the stretch of road be officially known as “Wildflower Way.”

Wendy mentioned in the Barcoo Independent that the Wildflower Way concept was raised casually by gardening guru, Neil Fisher on a recent visit to Blackall.

The huge variety of vegetation springing from diverse soils in the area makes the concept very plausible and would be a huge draw card for visitors and native plant lovers during the flowering season.

Wendy Just grew up on a sheep and cattle property in the region and has a deep understanding and appreciation of the lifestyle and challenges of rural life.

She enjoys floral arranging with fresh and dried flowers for weddings, art shows and funerals.

Some of her work is on display at the Bushman’s Artisan Gallery and she also conducts floral-art tutoring workshops.

Wendy encourages travellers and locals to take the time to explore the native flora growing around the area and appreciate its unique attributes.

Plants like the native spotted fuchsia bushes, Wendy says are inconspicuous until they begin to flower.