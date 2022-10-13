Mixed Netball results

Longreach Netball Association

Dodgeballers dominated the first quarter against The Big D’s.

A very equally challenging game between dodgeballers and the Big Ds, with few tough passes and intercepts between each other, a great intense fast moving game and plenty of goals being scored, the dodgeballers came out on top with 34 to 7

Best and Fairest

The Big D’s: Roisin Wada

Dodgeballers: Samuel Munns

Sweaty Betty’s dominated the first quarter against Heelers.

A great social mixed game with plenty of laughs with the heelers and sweaty Betty’s.

Heelers managed to get a few goals in but unfortunately couldn’t beat the sweaty Betty’s with a massive goal-scoring game winning the game 45 to 4

Best and Fairest

Heelers: Will Hume

Sweaty Betty’s : Isaiah Richardson