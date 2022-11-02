Visitors come for Invitation Fours

By Tony Emslie

This weekend is the Longreach Invitation Fours – the club’s biggest weekend of the year with players coming from all over the state to take part.

Play will start at 9am each day with each team playing five games.

Teams have nominated from all over the state with a splattering of local bowlers thrown into the mix.

It starts with a big calcutta on Friday night that always surprises people. It’ll be a big weekend with some fantastic bowls played, of that I can assure you.

We’ll just have to wait and see who comes out on top.”

This past weekend we had two Championship Finals planned but unfortunately one of those was called off because of a bowler’s other commitments.

But the Championship game that did go ahead was, as expected, a battle of draw bowls.

We had the new combination of Peter Thurecht (skip), Wayne Lewis (second) and Trent Shillington (lead), up against Brett (Darcy) Browne (skip), Tony (second) and Pete Anderson (lead).

It’s very fair to say the start was great for Peter’s team scoring a four on the first end, but Darcy’s team got the score to four – five after six ends.

The seventh end they were holding multiple shots but a great bowl from Wayne Lewis sent the kitty off the rink which killed the end.

Darcy’s team started the replayed end the way they did the end before, with good lead bowls from Pete Anderson that put Trent, Wayne and Peter under pressure again.

They scored three shots on that end and went on a bit of a run winning six out of the next seven ends and skipping out to a handy 16 – 8 lead with eight ends to play.

During the next five ends Peter, Wayne and Trent chipped away at that lead and got it back to 13 – 18, but they were running out of ends.

Darcy, Tony and Pete were not going into the tactic of “protecting a lead” and their consistent pressure of bowls in the head proved too much for Peter, Wayne and Trent to score the multiple shots they needed on each of the last ends.

The score ended up 26 – 13 and that score line didn’t give a true indication of how close the game was.