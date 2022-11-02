Brown and Hurley are a tradition

Brown and Hurley have been in business in Australia for more than 75 years and have always been a dual family-owned and operated business committed to the Australian Road Transport Industry.

Their Australian history puts them in a unique position to understand Australia’s road transportation challenges.

Dealer Principal Brown and Hurley Rockhampton Simon Graham who has worked in the transport industry for over 30 years and for Brown and Hurley for 12 years said the Rockhampton group employ over 40 staff and are dedicated to customer satisfaction.

“From the time I pulled my first truck card out of a Weet-bix box, I have had an interest in trucks, my father, uncle and grandfather all worked in the transport industry.

“The best thing about the transport industry is the people who work in it. Over the years I have met a lot of people who I now consider friends.

“Brown and Hurley have been here through the generations to support and partner with our customer companies; keep them moving by keeping their trucks on the road and understand the history of Australia because it is their history as well.

“That’s why we believe their 470 plus employees can serve the Australian community so well.”

At Brown and Hurley, they always endeavour to forge a strong relationship with their customers, extending this beyond the point of purchase by offering an unparalleled level of after sales service that is fully backed by the manufacturers, suppliers and our own parts and service divisions.

This is all part of their dedication to helping the Australian business stay connected and deliver their various consignments safely, and on time.

Mr Graham said they are proud of their history and celebrate it whenever they can.

“Over the past seventy-five years Brown and Hurley has grown to become one of Australia’s largest truck and trailer dealerships,” he said.

“With nice strategically placed dealerships and more than 470 employees to serve its customers, Brown and Hurley provides trucking companies the full solution for trucks, trailers, spare parts, service and repairs.”

Mr Graham said when you buy a truck or a trailer from Brown and Hurley you will very quickly learn why they are trusted by thousands of customers and why these customers keep coming back.

“Brown and Hurley know the importance of exceptional customer service that keeps their customers trucks well maintained and on the road earning money for their owners, taking the stress out of truck ownership, and allowing their customers to spend their time running their business,” he said.

“It’s so important in business to encircle your company with trusted partners who will deliver each and every time.

“At Brown and Hurley, we are big enough to be very competitive with all our pricing, this is due to our substantial buying power in yet, we never lose sight of providing personalised service, to understand your needs and service them.

“We want to get to know our customers and connect with them directly. We believe this personal connection helps us understand your unique challenges and concerns.

“We have selected the trucks and trailers we stock, based on a number of specific criteria that Brown and Hurley have developed over its seventy-five-year history, giving you the confidence that you need in your purchase over the life of your truck and/or trailer.

“We offer only the best, high-quality trucks and trailers you can find anywhere – each designed specifically for the Australian marketplace.

“We have branches that are easily accessible. The bottom line is that we care about our customers and their experiences.

“We plan on being here in another seventy-five years and continuing to offer our customers the highest possible service, range, and maintenance facilities available.

“When you have been in business for seventy-five years, you must be doing it right, and we are very confident, we will do it right for you.”