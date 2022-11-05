Interschool Basketball begins rivalry

Michael R Williams

A new rivalry has spawned between Longreach and Barcaldine as schools have begun to duke it out between the two towns over who has the better basketball team.

Our Lady’s Catholic School was one school involved – representing Longreach – and Assistant Principal of Religious Education Elise Leahy said it was great to see the schools competing intertown.

“Mr Sheehan from the State School approached us at the end of term 3 to get things ready for an intertown basketball match against the schools in Barcaldine,” she said.

“We thought it would be a great opportunity to have some of our kids participate and have a go against the opposing kids, we haven’t really had anything like that in a long time.

“We picked eight of our Year 6 students to attend and they played three games.

“One against each the other teams, won one, just lost one, and then lost another.”

Ms Leahy said she believes the students enjoyed the afternoon engaging in sports.