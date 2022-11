Longreach Netball Association

Big D’s defeat Men In Black – 37 to 11

Best and Fairest – Dani Mudu and Tom Boyle

Thick n Thins defeated Furious not Fast – 48 to 7

Best and Fairest – Jesse Butt and Alex Fitzgerald

Dodgeballers defeated Sweaty Betty’s – 31 to 12

Best and Fairest – Taylor Hughes and Carien Peusschers

Pacemakers forfeit against Trauma Troopers

Minions forfeit against Shooting Stars