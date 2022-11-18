Regional “Connectivity Month” to spotlight options in the bush

This week the Regional Tech Hub, alongside the Minister for Communications, the Hon.

Michelle Rowland MP and the National Farmers’ Federation, launched Connectivity

Month – a campaign designed to jumpstart awareness of the options available to help

Queenslanders get connected and stay connected to mobile and internet services.

Two-thirds of Australia’s landmass currently has no mobile coverage, despite a third of

Australia’s population living outside metro cities.

Evolving internet and mobile solutions are helping Queensland’s regions to overcome the

digital divide; however, they can be confusing.

Since December 2020, the Regional Tech Hub (RTH) has received close to 100,000

requests for help nationally, including more than 70,000 website enquiries and helping

close to 10,000 people with their mobile and internet connectivity options.

Of the queries received, maximising coverage through the NBN Skymuster Satellite service

was the most common advice sought, followed by requests for information on mobile

broadband, mobile phone, NBN fixed wireless and NBN fixed line.

RTH Manager Jennifer Medway said many queries are from people living with an

unreliable service that is too expensive or doesn’t meet data needs.

“We know the common pain points and information gaps for people living in rural,

regional and remote Queensland,” Jennifer said.

“Connectivity Month enables the Regional Tech Hub to engage a broader audience and

ultimately help more people to find the best solution suited to their needs.”

The Minister for Communications, Michelle Rowland MP, acknowledged the

difference in the connectivity experience of people living in regional Australia, where

digital inclusion is considerably lower than the national average.

“Prosperous regional communities are central to the economic success of Australia, and

yet there remain significant connectivity gaps in rural and remote areas of the country,” Ms Rowland said.

“Our Better Connectivity Plan for Rural and Regional Australia funded through the 2022-23 Federal

Budget is central to improving the connectivity, coverage and capacity experiences of

Australians outside our major cities.

“We’re investing $2.2 billion in regional connectivity, including a $30 million investment

to boost on-farm connectivity and $6 million to expand the scope and reach of the

Regional Tech Hub to ensure it achieves its potential as the best source of connectivity

advice.

“This new investment reinforces our commitment to regional, rural and remote Australia

by ensuring essential services are available and affordable. As a direct point of contact to

troubleshoot connectivity issues, the Regional Tech Hub is a key pillar of our plan for

digitally connected, productive and thriving regional communities,” said Minister

Rowland.

The Regional Tech Hub was established in 2020 and offers free and independent

information and advice on digital technologies, services available, equipment solutions,

setup and installation.

It is an Australian Government initiative, managed by the National Farmers’ Federation

and in collaboration with the Australian Communications Consumer Action Network.

Connectivity Month will run from 7-30 November 2022 and Queenslanders are

encouraged to reach out to the Regional Tech Hub to access individualised support.