Tennis still a hit late in year

Michael R Williams

There are only two weeks left to have a hit out with the Longreach Tennis Association as the year draws to a close, but locals still enjoyed a hit out in the sunset.

Committee Member Dan Prosser said there are only two more Tuesday night socials events between now and next year.

“Nonetheless we had some great games with two newcomers from South Africa—one of whom was a former local,” he said.

“It’s still not too hot so the games have been good.

“There was a great sunset too, which you would have missed if you stayed inside.”

The Longreach Tennis Association are preparing for next year where they are hopping to secure new committee members.

“We need a few more people to consider joining,” Mr Prosser said.

“It’s about keeping the spirit of tennis alive.”