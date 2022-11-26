40 years in service

Tania Phillips and Michael R Williams

Barcaldine Jusice of the Peace and Commissioner for Declarations has been recognised for 40 years of service to the community.

“So if people want documents signed and witnessed, I’m available to do that kind of thing,” he said adding there were different levels of study allowing Commissioners to be able to carry out various legal actions.

“Mine (qualification) is just to be available for people when they do need you.

“Of course now days because there is a clerk of the court a lot of people just go into the Clerk of the Court anyway. But when they’re not available people can just ask if I can witness documents.”

Mr Kerr has been a Justice of the Peace for forty years and was recognized for his service.

“I got into it because my employer passed away and he was a Justice of the Peace and the business needed somebody there,” he said.

“People would just come in to see if someone could sign a document so I became a Justice of the Peace and our local Member of the Day Bill Glasson organized that through the system and I’ve been a JP ever since.

“I’ve just been available for people to come in who need certain documents signed or witnessed.

“That’s just a service that is available in the community.”

Mr Kerr said he very much appreciated being recognized for his service to the community.

“I do appreciate it sincerely plus you meet people you know from all over the region here who have been doing the same job for so long,” he said.

“It’s just community service, if you weren’t here you’d be going to Rockhampton or Yeppoon or where ever. It’s just a service that’s available and I think it’s important to be able to support the town and provide those services.”