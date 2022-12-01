Netball years goes out with a bang

Michael R Williams

The Dogeballers have taken the 2022 Mixed Netball Grand final with a convincing 30-9 win over Sweaty Bettys.

While the Big Ds took the B-Grade grand final 30-27 over Men in Black.

Dodgeballers captain Erina Ormond said the A-Grade grand final was a great game played by both teams.

“They have some good players in their team so at some points of the game, it was a good contest,” she said.

“Our team has been strong all season and we have a great bunch of guys who have backed the ladies up all season so to come away with the GF win was great and we’re really happy with it.

“Was awesome to see so many teams in the competition this year and I hope everybody comes back for another season next year.”