Swimming carnival a splash!

Michael R Williams

Longreach State School physical education teacher Lauren Cassin is applauding students for their conduct at recent swimming sports.

“All of our Preps to Year 6s came down and celebrated a day together, swam their races — there was lots of sportsmanship and cheering,” Ms Cassin said.

“It was just a really good day.

Ms Cassin said they had been pretty lucky with the weather that they don’t have the 45-degree temperatures they would normally have this time of year.

“It’s been a really great day in that sense,“ she said.

“I think swimming is a good skill that every kid should have and I think it’s just great to have the kids getting out into the swimming pool and into the community.

“Thanks to everyone for every that came.“

House captains Daniel Lenton and James Karson said they were feeling pretty good after winning.

“We haven’t won in a while so we’re happy,“ they said.

“Thanks to everyone who participated.

“Go Wallabies.“