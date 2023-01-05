Tennis farewell

Michael Lloyd

Tennis wrapped up on Tuesday for junior coaching and the social competition.

For the juniors it has been the first time coaching has run into summer and the kid’s improvement has been fantastic.

A big thanks to the Longreach State School for the use of their hall which allowed the younger children to train out of the sun.

Keep an eye out for some coaching camps over the Christmas holidays in Longreach and surrounding towns.

The Club plans to continue the coaching in 2023 with plans to run several junior tournaments.

Social Tennis was a sad occasion this week with the Club saying farewell to President Ben Galea his partner Georgia Mae, as well as Secretary Anna-Marie Moffat. Anna-Marie has been a long-time player, and volunteer and over the past two years took on the Secretary role.

During this time she has re-written the constitution, organised the complicated paperwork for junior coaching, and was successful in several grants which will aid the Club well into the future.

Ben and Georgia are relatively new to town but have thrown themselves into the Club with great enthusiasm.

Ben has been helping with junior coaching and looking after the facility while Georgia is always there on a Tuesday night organising fixtures, even after a severe knee injury.

The Club and all its members would like to thank all three of them and will miss them and all the work they have done.

All members look forward to them coming back to visit.