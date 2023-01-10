What break?

Bowls by Bones

Well it’s straight back into the competition from the first full weekend in January.

On Saturday 7 we had the final of the Mixed Pairs competition.

16 teams were nominated for this competition in 2022 which would have to be a record.

It all came down to the two very strong teams of Tony Barbeler and Cerise Woodfield against Shawn Ryan and Michelle McKewen.

A very reliable source told me that the ladies stood out and kept both combinations in the game with a chance to win.

In a very tight game, it went to the final end before the winner emerged and in fact, the game was tied up on five occasions.

Tony and Cerise were leading by three shots with three ends left but Shawn and Michelle scored three shots in two ends to tie the game at 16 all.

This meant it was a last-end shootout.

Tony and Cerise scored a single shot on that end to win the game 18 – 17.

So on Sunday, we got straight into Men’s Singles competition games and there were a few.

Tony Barbeler returned after his victory on Saturday to take on John Hawkes in the A grade singles.

Hawkesy has been eagerly awaiting the return of bowls (even though it was only a 1-week break) and boy oh boy he shot out of the blocks.

Tony won the first end but then Hawkesy scored 19 shots in the next nine ends to he leading 19-3.

Tony then fired himself up and started to consistently win ends.

After 21 ends he had squared the game at 21 all in a fantastic comeback.

Hawkesy scored a single shot to stop the charge but Tony again got the better by regaining the lead at 26-22 on the 24th end.

Hawkesy then scored the maximum four shots to tie the game up at 26 all in the race to 31 shots.

Tony came back to go 27-26 in front, Hawkesy got it to 27 all, Tony took it to 28-27 and then Hawkesy again scored the maximum four shots to sweep through for a 31-28 win.

John Hawkes now moves to the next round.

Another game saw the newly crowned B Grade champ Ray Penny take on the talented Peter Anderson.

This game was tied up early but Ray got a small lead at 8-5 and that’s when Pete stuck.

Pete scored 21 shots in nine ends to lead 26-8 to take a commanding lead and one that was too big for Ray to recover from.

Pete went on to win the game by 31-10.

The next game saw Bub Barbeler taking on Robbie Horsten.

This game was much like the previous game where it was Bub leading 5-4, then 10-8 before he went on a scoring blitz scoring 18 shots in 11 ends to put the game out of Robbie’s reach.

Bub won the game 31-18.

Then we had Tony Forster and Terry Harris battling it out and they sure got their money’s worth with the game lasting 35 ends.

Level pegging early but then Terry slowly drew away from Tony until he got the score to 30-16.

Terry then got stuck on 30 for six ends but finally scored the required one shot to take the win at 31-23.

So we’re back into it for another year of bowls.

We’re fortunate as a sporting club because we can play all year round and if anyone would like to try bowls, just contact the club and we’ll welcome you along to try this marvellous sport.

We’ll be holding barefoot bowls on Australia Day and they’ve been great fun over the last few years… except for the rainout one year.

Come along and have a go.