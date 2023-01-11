Alpha Brumbies look forward to strong year

What were the best and biggest moments for the club this year?

Some of our biggest moment for the year was being able to have a team for the 2022 season was being able to have another season and as well as a new coach.

We had quite a big year with three players having to have surgery due to on-field injuries and many other men out with serious injuries.

We were very fortunate enough to be able to have a team for every game with help of many players from far and wide willing to help.

We also had a debut women’s team the Alpha Fillies who we are so grateful to be able to have again in the 2023 season.

What can fans, players, and volunteers get excited about in the coming year?

We have another great year coming up with both the Alpha Brumbies and Fillies in for another season.

We are quite excited to be fortunate enough to have amazing sponsors to help keep our little local town’s footy club up and running.

How can locals get on board with supporting the club?

We are always on the lookout for locals to help at the games, with the canteen and bar.

Locals can also help with sponsoring the club to help Alpha keep our footy club up and running.

If it wasn’t for sponsors, we wouldn’t be able to the Alpha Brumbies and Fillies.

We are extremely lucky to continuously be given opportunities far and wide for fundraisers to help the club out from BBQ to bars and local raffles.

How would you describe the club’s ethos? How will the club look to continue with that in the new year?

We are a very small club, but we have such amazing support not just through generous donations and sponsors but through the community showing up to games.

Every game it’s great to see and hear all the amazing support our team gets.

The community definitely gets behind the boys to continuously make is an amazing atmosphere.

We hope to see it again in the 2023 season.

Do you see your club as potentially winning next year, and why?

We hope to have another great team for the 2023 season to help us win.

We are lucky enough to have Chrissie Zahl back coaching the team again, we will be starting training first thing in the year.

We are hoping for another great year.

GO BRUMBIES