Our botanic superman

Neil Fisher

As the Longreach Leader enters its 100th year of service, I would like to highlight the enormous contribution that a humble Botanist made to Western Queensland.

They were a pioneer in Pasture Grass research, a trailblazer in the identification of poisonous plants, an innovator in the establishment of weed control practices, highlighted the uses of edible trees and shrubs in outback Australia, a streetscape designer and introduced some of the hardest trees and shrubs to Western Queensland gardeners.

In 1937 Selwyn Everist was appointed the Assistant Research Officer in Blackall.

This was the start of a luminous career in Botany and always with a love of Western Queensland and the Arid Country.

He remained a resident of Blackall until the outbreak of World War 2. 1946.

When he completed his Military duties Selwyn Everist returned to the Botany section of the Department of Agriculture to continue his work in Western Queensland but was now based in Brisbane.

His time of service during the war in Papua helped Selwyn Everest’s to gain further knowledge of the unique qualities of many tree and shrub species, whether they be edible, a weed, or poisonous.

He remained with the Department until 1954 when was appointed Queensland Government Botanist and director of the Queensland Herbarium in Brisbane.

He remained at the Queensland Herbarium until his retirement in 1976.

Prior to the Native Plants societies, there was the Queensland Naturalists’ Club, this club was responsible for the identification of many native plants in Central Queensland.

Selwyn Everest was president of the Queensland Naturalists’ Club from 1958 to 1959, with Selwyn attending many of these field trips. Selwyn Everest’s 1974 publication Poisonous Plants of Australia was just one of his publications, but to this day is still used around Australia.

I even have a very tatty copy of this publication.

In 1977 the University of Queensland awarded Selwyn Everest an honorary PhD for his work on the effects of poisonous plants on livestock.

Selwyn was also made an honorary fellow of the Australian College of Veterinary Scientists in recognition of his work.

Sadly, Selwyn passed away in 1981.

He left a magnificent legacy of Botanic works in Western Queensland.

One of those legacies is the gift of the beautiful Hibiscus rosa sinensis that have thrived all these years since Selwyn Everest first included the plants in the Blackall gardens.

It was during this period that Hibiscus rosa-sinensis shrubs were introduced into the township where they have flourished to this day.

Including the following:

– Hibiscus Albo Lacinatus is an upright variety growing to four metres high with pink windmill-shaped flowers with a deeper pink centre.

This Hibiscus is one of the first hybrid Hibiscus cultivated in the world.

– Hibiscus Apple Blossom is a tall shrub growing to approx. 3m high with regular-sized pale pink with red-eyed flowers.

– Hibiscus bruceii is a medium-sized shrub with large green leaves; a large bright yellow flower with a white eye that appears most of the year.

This Hibiscus has been grown in Queensland for over 50 years.

– Hibiscus El Capitolio Sport is a medium shrub growing to 1.5 metres high, with soft apricot flowers with prominent red centres and like a second flower from the stamen.

– Hibiscus landersii is a medium shrub with glossy green foliage growing to 1.5 metres high, showy ruffled double pinkish red flowers that appear throughout the year.

– Hibiscus Ruth Wilcox is a fast-growing tall shrub of 2.5 metres with soft pink windmill-shaped flowers and a long deep pink staminal column.

– Hibiscus cooperi variegated is a medium shrub growing to 1.5 metres high, with a single bright red flower and green and white variegated leaves.

– Hibiscus Swan Lake is a showy upright shrub of 2.5 metres with rounded green foliage.

It is a very prolific flowerer with pure white single blooms occurring most of the year.

Blackall has long been acknowledged as having one of the largest collections of Hibiscus in Queensland thanks to the Botanist Selwyn Everist.

Even the then Brisbane Botanic Gardens Curator, Harold Caulfield would highlight in his 1980s presentations, “the large and distinctive collection of Hibiscus that could be found growing in Blackall”.

A true credit to the gardeners of Western Queensland.