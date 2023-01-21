A dream of the United Cup

Michael R Williams

Central West tennis prodigy Will Cameron took a step closer to his dream at this year’s Brisbane United Tennis Cup as a ball kid for some of the world’s greatest players.

“I’ve been playing tennis since I was a little kid, so I’ve always had a love of tennis,” Will said.

“I’ve played tournaments all over.

“It was a good experience; it was something different, but I still got to see great tennis being played.”

Will was ecstatic when we was able to meet some of his idols at the tournament/

“There was Stan Wawrinka and lots of other top ten players in the world,” he said.

“It was amazing to see them play.

“I saw their aggressive game style and the different styles they played with.

“But I liked how aggressive they were with taking the ball on.”

Will was granted the opportunity when his mum, Louise Cameron, saw the advertisement on Facebook.

“She asked me if I wanted to do it, and I said yeah because I thought it’d be good to see all the good players live,” Will said.

“We went down a day early to get our uniforms sorted, but from there it was pretty full on.

“The days were packed with work to do; it was 9 to 3 some days.

“We didn’t really get much time to see the sights of Brisbane.”

Off the court Will made friends with other ball kids and was able to socialise with the players.

“It was a good atmosphere off the court; I got to play card games with some of the other ball kids,” Will said.

“And we got to go into the player’s lounge and all the private areas where the public isn’t allowed and we could interact with some of the players there.

“I got pictures with Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud who are both top five in the world—that was pretty cool.”

While enjoyable, it was also a nerve-racking experience for Will.

“I had never done it [being a ball kid] before,” he said.

“The first match I was a bit nervous because you don’t want to mess up, but after that, I felt pretty good.

“At that point, I felt like I had got the gist of it.

“It was really fun.

“The night session was a stand out: it was Stan Wawrinka versus Bublik.

“There was a really great atmosphere with the crowd, and it was really good tennis, and the crowd was going crazy.”

Harry Cameron, Will’s brother, was a member of the Toowoomba Anglican School’s tennis team at the recent Queensland State Primary School cup, which was played at the same time as United Cup.

He played singles and doubles at Queensland Tennis Centre courts against other Queensland-wide Year 6 boys.

When they weren’t on the court, they had fun getting autographs from the Brisbane United Cup players.

“We really enjoyed playing as a team and then when we were off the court it was really fun chasing down the famous tennis players,” Harry said.