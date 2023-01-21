Famous polo player visits Longreach

Michael R Williams

After being given the suggestion from Prince Harry himself, world-class polo player Nacho Figueras visited Longreach with the purpose of a fun-filled day exploring the region with his wife, Delfina Blaquier, and children.

The prodigy was toured around town by local Dan Walker to visit Camden Park Station, the Stockman’s Hall of Fame, and experience as much of Longreach as they could.

“They arrived on Thursday at 10am and departed on their jet at 4pm in the afternoon,” Mr Walker said.

“First thing they did was go down to the Station Store to rub shoulders with horse trainers and where they purchased horse bridals from Julie Eggling.

“Then it was to the Birdcage to meet Gav Ballard who was driving them around to have lunch.

“Then up to the Stockman’s Hall of Fame, then to Camden Park Station where I had the pleasure of showing them around.”

Mr Walker said the visitors had a charming disposition.

“As a family, they were beautiful,” he said.

“They had that charm and smoothness that Argentinians are known for.

“As international models, they were quite the sorts.

“We could relate with them, a lot, as they also had a love for the land, stock and water.

“We talked endlessly about synergies within the agricultural industries.”

The visit from Mr Figueras shows a growing interest from celebrities in Outback Queensland.

“They thought very highly of Longreach as incredible people and an incredible tourist destination,” Mr Walker said.

“They said they would recommend the town to their friends.

“This was a great opportunity to showcase Longreach as the place to visit for celebrities.

“This is someone who has travelled the world from Aspen to Argentina.

“It’s opening up a market we haven’t seen prior to Covid.”