Capras to sharpen up

By Liam Emerton

The Rockhampton Leagues Club Central Queensland Capras are back on a better path but they still need to find that extra level in order to get back to their brilliant best.

The Central Queensland squad were down 12-0 to the Northern Pride at half time but pulled deep in the second half.

Cooper Marshall and Bob Tenza would score in the 41st and 46th minute respectively but that would still leave the Capras two points short after a missed conversion.

Then a high shot on Trey Browne in the 76th minute would leave the hooker to level the game by slotting a penalty kick.

Despite a last-minute field goal attempt by the Pride which almost snuck over the bar, neither side would have a genuine chance at winning the match, thus ending in a 12-12 draw.

With another point under their belt, the Capras will finally come back to Browne Park where they’ll host their closest rivals.

The Mackay Cutters will travel to Rockhampton for the Hostplus Cup’s Indigenous Round.

With Central Queensland’s undeniably strong Indigenous influence our players will be hoping to finally get back in the winners’ circle.

The Capras have already defeated the Cutters once this season, winning 38-26 back in April during the rivalry round.

Kurt Donoghoe, who stepped in as lock for the Capras on Sunday, was a standout in that win scoring two tries for his new club.

With plenty of Dolphins’ experience under his belt Donoghoe could play another major role this weekend if he isn’t selected by the NRL squad.

With the Capras teetering on the edge of the eight they cannot afford to slip to the Cutters who currently sit in the second last position.

And in some really great news this week, the Central Queensland Capras Hasting Deering Colts squad picked up their first win of the season on Sunday.

Carsen Huth and Jesuah Wini both picked up doubles for the young guns as Marcus Tanner, Liam Nebauer and Maea Mitchell led the team to a 38-14 win.

That win has seen the Capras move up to 12th position and now sit just three points outside the top eight.

With the Cutters, who currently sit in 10th, up next, the Capras could really find their way into a purple patch with another win.