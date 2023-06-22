Waltzing Winton” artwork wins Winton

Waltzing Winton artwork has won Winton in the Heart of the Outback Sculpture competition.

Entries in Winton’s inaugural sculpture competition were on display at the annual Winton Show 9-11 June.

An initiative of the Winton Creative Arts Group, with $9,000 prize money sponsored by the Winton Shire Council, the competition called for free-standing outdoor artworks representing the theme “Winton – the Heart of the Outback.”

Entries showcased the imagination of local artists with artworks depicting dinosaurs, a swagman, native animals and flowers.

The judge’s commentary about the winning sculptures reflected the interpretation of the theme and creativity that the artists displayed.

First place was awarded to Joel Mann’s entry ‘Waltzing Winton,’ with the judge’s observation, “It was a very fitting sculpture for Winton with extraordinary attention to detail from front to back and really captured the look of a swaggie.”

Hunter Larkin’s entry ‘Dinosaur Footprint’ was awarded second.

Judges said the dinosaur footprint framed against a western skyline would look good and is a very artistic piece.

Bruce Godfrey’s dinosaur entry ‘Scrappy the Scrapasaurus’ placed third and the judge said it was nig and bold with his Qantas tail feathers being a nice touch.

“Scrappy looks like he could come to life in the hills of Winton,” they said.

All three sculptures have been acquired by the Winton Shire Council to beautify the town of Winton and create another point of interest for locals and visitors alike.

Winton Creative Arts Group thanks the Winton Shire Council and all the artists for their support of the competition.