Rugby Sevens Success

McKenzie Neal

Rugby sevens took centre stage in the Central West last weekend, with 12 men’s and six ladies’ teams taking to the field in what was a thrilling advertisement for the sport.

The 18 sides descended upon the Hughenden Showgrounds on the same day the Wallabies took to Melbourne with the hopes of turning over two decades of trauma in the form of continuous Trans-Tasman defeats around.

While the stakes weren’t quite as high in Outback Queensland, the rugby sevens carnival certainly didn’t disappoint, contrary to that of the 38-7 thumping that Australia took to the hands of the All Blacks.

President of the Hughenden Rugby Sevens Cody Rogers was pleased with last Saturday’s tournament, showing appreciation for all of the teams, as well their volunteers and those in attendance.

“Thank you very much for a fantastic day of rugby – It was a pleasure to host you all,” Cody Rogers said during the presentations.

This carnival provides to Central West Queensland a sport that its people are starved of, not helped by the nationwide direction that rugby union as a whole has been trending for quite some time, however more opportunities such as these are crucial to its revival in the outback, with Cloncurry’s Rugby 10s the only other opportunity currently available for the players and their valued supporters, who both regular action on a scale such as this.

In the men’s competition, the Burdekin Cane toads were triumphant in the Grand Final against the Minions in a close 26-22 clash, with the Barcy Boars finishing in third, claiming the Sean O’Neill Memorial Shield for the Best Regional Team in the process.

The Milray Stingray’s Lachlan Wearing was awarded the honour of Best Local Player in the men’s competition, while the Minions’ Sam Warner stole the show as he does so often at this carnival, rightly named the male Player of the Tournament following his breathtaking performances.

Burdekin Cane Toad’s winnings side: Peter Fotinos, Nathan Steel, Josh Davies, Hugh Leeson Smith, Isireli Vasawali, Aron Peters, Luke Torkington, James O’Reilly, Joeli Lutumailagi, Lachlan Burbidge, Watson McGoon, Wainui Matainavora.

As for the ladies’ carnival, the JCU Scarfies won the final 40-0 in a commanding display over the hometown Hughenden Rams who were named the Best Local Team, with the Best Local Player being Brydie Coward, and Player of Tournament coming from the Scarfies in the form of Crystal Lee.

JCU Scarfies’ winning side: Genya Doherty, Talei Koroibula, Maddie Matthews, Brianna Quabba, Isabelle Bartola, Lucy Lloyd-Morgan, Eva Butler, Esther Harm, Piper Godfrey, Amanda Whelen, Erica Schmelzer, Christina Jones, Crystal Lee.

The Hughenden Rugby Sevens took the opportunity to use their carnival as a fundraiser for the Common Ground Foundation, a charity aimed to assist Western Queensland families.

“It is a foundation that supports Western Queensland families directly, and we know where the money is going and what it is going to be doing,” Cody Rogers said.

“They are buying units in Toowoomba, where families can live while someone is receiving specialist medical treatment in Brisbane, allowing them to be closer to one another, and lifting some of the financial burden during what can be a really difficult time.”

There was an auction held with funds going directly to the Common Ground Foundation, with items such as a Mark Coombe outback, a signed Queensland Reds jersey, a signed Australian Women’s jersey, and a Milwaukee heated jacket all sold for the great cause.

Last weekend’s proceedings in Hughenden is a powerful advert for rugby union, bringing people in the community and across Queensland together both on and off the field, with everyone doing their thing in putting the sport on the map on a statewide scale, with the beginning of 2023 Rugby World Cup kicking off in just over a month’s time.

There will be no doubt that the Hughenden Rugby Sevens will be back next year, with its reputation continuing to grow as one of the premier carnivals for rugby sevens moving forward.

Mens Teams: Victorious Secret, Venom M, Coastal Kings, Burdekin Cane Toads, Old Bulls, Aramac Koalas, Minions, Milroy Stingrays, Barcy Boars, Prairie Dogs, Razorbacks Comp, Razorbacks Social.

Ladies Teams: JCU Ramettes, Hughenden Rams, JCU Scarfes, Venom W, Show Us Your Toads, Longreach T-Sows.