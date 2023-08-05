Better in Blackall Festival 2023 – Two Weeks to Go

By Trish Bowman

The countdown is on for the 2023 Better in Blackall Festival with two weeks to go until Short Street in town is transformed into Sheep Street on 17-20 August.

Blackall is starting to transform with lots of businesses and residents getting into the wild and wooly spirit with displays and creative sheep popping up around town.

Better in Blackall Festival President Gill Russell said they have a four-day program jam-packed with entertainment and activities to suit all ages and budgets.

“From delicious food and beverages to hands-on workshops, barbecue competitions to art shows, fashion parades to Jackie Howe competitions along with food vans and live music,” Gill said.

“And don’t forget our signature event, street Billy Cart Races, are back with a new, redesigned track on Sheep Street.

“We have the return of festival favourites including celebrity chef Matt Golinkski, Geed UP, Shank Brothers, and the Ram Park Pioneer Experience.”

Gill said to purchase tickets all you need to do is jump on our website www.betterinblackall.com or download the Blackall-Tambo Region app to check out the program and buy tickets or find registration information.

“Get in quick, some of our ticketed events have sold out or have limited tickets left,” he said.

“Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and donors, we have more than $7000 in prizes and cash up for grabs across events.

“We’ve included lots of accessible options whether free or just great value including our Barcoo River Rides passes, free and low-cost kids entertainment and activities, displays and competitions. Free options include a breakdancing workshop on Saturday with Geed UP, Billy Cart Races, SuperSteph puppet and magic shows.

“We are also stoked to be offering skateboarding workshops with Mik and T from Fastplant for just $10.

“This event is made possible thanks to our many supporters, sponsors, partners and volunteers, who recognise how important this event is for our community.”

The Better in Blackall Festival is supported by Tourism and Events Queensland and features on the It’s Live in Queensland events calendar.

Visit the event website www.betterinblackall.com for the event program and to register for ticketed events and follow the festival on Facebook or Instagram for the latest updates.

Get your registrations in for:

• The Ram Park Pioneer Experience: Damper Competition and Working Goat Competition.

• BBQ Cook-Off with the Shank Brothers: Low and Slow, and Hot and Fast categories.

• Billy Cart Races: multiple categories

• Jackie Howe: ‘Blades and Blisters’ Challenge: Team Event