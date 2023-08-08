Longreach Tennis Club have announced the dates for the Open Titles this year.

The singles will be on 19-20 August with the doubles and mixed doubles on the 9-10 September.

Club Coach Michael Lloyd said he expected some good numbers and quality players to be involved.

“The tournaments tend to bring a few people out that we haven’t seen much of during the year,” he said.

“High School teachers Ash Boyd, Al Crawford and Andrew ‘the Shark’ Ruzicka will be there in the men’s to challenge local legend Brian Savage.

“Charlotte Welch looks to be a stand out on the ladies side of the draw, but you just never know.”

The committee is encouraging everyone to get involved no matter what their skill level.

“It’s a fun weekend for everyone to be involved in,” Vice President Josh Lehmann said.

Details can be found on the Longreach Tennis Facebook page or on posters around town.