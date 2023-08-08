Tony Emslie

Last weekend we had the completion of another competition at the club when the 2023 final of the Ladies Singles Championship was played.

The combatants were Cerise Woodfield taking on Michelle McKewen.

Cerise had played well throughout the rounds and had to defeat her mother Lorraine Barbeler in the semi-final to have a chance to take the title.

Michelle had got the win over Coral Williamson in her semi-final to advance to yet another final.

You see, Michelle has had a bit of a stranglehold on this title winning the last 7 in a row.

This year she was going for her 10th singles title.

Michelle started the game with doubles on the first three ends, but Cerise scored one herself and trailed 6 – 2. It was 8 – 4 in Michelle’s favour after six ends, and 10 – 5 after eight ends.

Over the next three ends Michelle scored 5 shots but then Cerise switched the tables and scored 5 of her own over the next three ends. In the race to 31 shots to take the title, and with the scoreline at 15 – 10 after fifteen ends, it was looking as it was going down to the wire.

In bowls sometimes bowlers get on a roll (excuse the pun) and it’s hard for their opponents to wrestle back control.

Over the next 6 ends Michelle scored 11 shots to 2 to take control of the match with the scoreline being 26 – 12 after twenty-one ends. Even the big fella upstairs isn’t coming back from that and over the next six ends Michelle got the required shots to take the final by 31 – 18.

Michelle now has her 10th Ladies Singles Title and has made it 8 in a row, now that’s an imposing record.

Michelle and our Men’s Singles champion Brett Scarfe now head off to Clermont this weekend to try and win their respective District Singles titles….good luck to both and stay tuned for those results.