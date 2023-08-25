Tennis open heats up

by Michael Lloyd

Last weekend saw the Longreach Tennis Club a hive of activity as it hosted the Birdcage Hotel Singles Open.

While the field of players was affected by a number of activities over the weekend, it was also boosted by the availability of local legend Brian Savage and the attendance of three players from the Emerald Tennis Club.

After a round-robin format that saw the Men’s draw all play five games, the semi-finals contenders were decided.

Brian took on Ilfracombe backpacker Barney Connaughton, who was having his first hit since arriving in the West.

With leading Emerald player Dane Charker up against clubmate Phillip Star.

Barney showed the class that saw him play some serious Club tennis in England, taking it to Brian early.

But Savage, playing his first local tournament in a number of years, displayed the experience that still sees him dominating on the Australian Senior’s Circuit.

At three all and deuce, Brian had a chance to break Connaughton but missed by inches with a passing shot, and from there, Barney held serve to take the match 6-5.

In the other semi, Starr saved his best tennis for the finals but still couldn’t match Charker, who had been the stand-out player in the lead-up games.

Despite some windy conditions affecting his serve, Dane completed the win 6-3 over Phil.

The final was a real cracker, probably the best game of tennis seen at the Longreach venue in a number of years.

Barney was coming off a hard-fought semi-final, and Dane was coming up against some windy conditions affecting his serve.

After a hard-fought set, Charker had mastered the wind, and Connaughton was struggling to make ground against Dane’s serve and in the end, Dane Charker was crowned the champion, winning 6-4.

In the Women’s draw, the lack of players saw Charlotte Welch play in the Men’s round-robin, but she did play a final against another local legend Jenny Milson.

Again another great match saw Charlotte triumph 6-3, 6-3 in two sets.

Committee members Josh Lehmann and Charlotte Welch were happy with the day and the quality of play.

“We would like to thank the Birdcage Hotel for sponsoring the tournament, all the players who took part with special thanks to the Emerald members who travelled, and we look forward to the next competition,” they told The Leader.

The Women’s, Men’s and Mixed Doubles will be played out on the weekend of Saturday, 9 and Sunday, 10 September with interested players asked to contact the Club at least a week prior.