Wellshot Garden Expo a space for green thumbs

by Khrysti Balanay

Calling all green thumbs for the inaugural Wellshot Garden Expo with enthusiasts to enjoy a day surrounded by plants.

Owner of the Wellshot Hotel Tracy Hatch said with Spring in the air, everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy the sunshine.

“It’s all about plants. Central West Rural are bringing out all their plants, and they also have a giveaway,” she said.

“Local nurseries, plant suppliers and Survival Seed, which came out in Covid, will have stands.

“There will be workshops, including kokedama and grass head workshops.

“When I was little, I made grass heads, using a stocking to put lawn seed on the head and grow their hair, which you could then trim.

“There are many other fun things to do, including a cutting swap, face painting and a time for questions.”

The doors of the Wellshot Hotel will also be open for people wanting some lunch, with Devonshire tea, fresh juice and produce available throughout the expo.

“It is a day of wellbeing and people with common interests to get together,” Ms Hatch said.

“It’s an inaugural event, and we hope to do another one around the same time next year.

“We hope to see over 100 people attend over the six hours as there is so much to see and do.”

Ms Hatch said the Central West community has many talented locals who contributed to the event.

“In Ilfracombe, we have George Gowing with his barbed wire balls and other art he has made from barbed wire,” she said.

“Helen Spence has her garden art and other amazing things she makes.

“Everyone is doing a little bit, including my daughter from Ayr, who will run some workshops.”

The Wellshot Garden Expo will be held on Saturday, 26 August, at the Wellshot Hotel from 9am to 3pm.

Entry for the expo is $5, with a lucky door prize to be drawn later in the afternoon.