Tigers maul CQ’s dream

By Liam Emerton

The Rockhampton Leagues Club Central Queensland Capras have fallen agonisingly close to a grand final berth.

The CQ Capras took on the Brisbane Tigers in a battle to determine who would play the minor-premiership winning Burleigh Bears in the Hostplus Cup grand final on Saturday.

An extra special moment for those watching in Central Queensland with ‘The King’ Wally Lewis calling the preliminary final.

With everything to play for the match was cagey to begin with as the Tigers built up early pressure on the Capras’ line.

But just when that pressure looked like it was going to pop the Capras a brilliant charge down and subsequent 70 metre run from Kurt Donoghoe would see the Dolphins’ signee open the scoring in the preliminary match, giving the Capras a 4-0 lead.

Hooker Trey Brown said he needed to work on his goal kicking after last week and in the biggest Capras’ match in 14 years, his practice paid off, slotting the goal to make it 6-0.

The Tigers got right back to work after that try and nine minutes later, after finally breaking down the stubborn defence of the Central Queenslanders, the East Brisbane side would score.

And, off the back of three penalties against CQ and an error, the Tigers would have their second try 14 minutes after their first.

That would give Brisbane an 8-6 lead which they would take into the half.

From that try it would be a 38-minute deadlock between the two teams as both battled for a chance to secure their place in the big dance.

But with a low completion rate of just 63 per cent and a penalty count which saw CQ’s tally double that of the Tigers (eight to four), the mounting pressure would just be too much for our side.

The Brisbane Tigers would score their third and final try of the afternoon in the 71st minute through Storm-signed centre Kane Bradley.

That try and the subsequent successful conversion would be the dagger in the chest to the Capras who would suffer a 14-6 loss.

The gallant effort was one that summed up the Capras season but will certainly be hurting the entire squad throughout the remainder of the year.