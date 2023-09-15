Community events

Social bowls

Friday night social bowls with food and bar available.

Cost: $8 to play bowls

Date and time: Friday, 15 September at 6pm

Location: Barcaldine Lawn Bowls Club

2023 Australian Outback Rowing Regatta

The Australian Outback Rowing Regatta is a new exciting sporting event that brings together rowing crews from both metropolitan and rural areas to compete and enjoy the Queensland Outback.

Barcaldine Regatta Day

Date and time: Saturday, 16 September from 8.30am to 10pm

Location: Barcaldine Rec Park

Longreach Regatta Day

Date and time: Sunday, 17 September from 8.30am to 2.30pm

Community Forums

Join Councillors and staff to discuss what’s important to you and your community. Have your questions answered, and share your priorities for the region, in our bi-annual forums.

Date and time: Monday, 18 September at 5.45pm

Location: Longreach Library 106 Eagle Street, Longreach

Date and time: Tuesday, 19 September at 1pm

Location: Yaraka Town Hall Jarley Street, Yaraka

Date and time: Tuesday, 19 September at 5.30pm

Location: Isisford Town Hall 16 St Mary St, Isisford

Date and time: Wednesday, 20 September at 5.45pm

Location: Martin Forrest Recreation Centre Ilfracombe

Deadly Choices

Join us for the launch of the Central West Health’s Deadly Choices Program. There will be health promotion stalls, food and a chance to meet some of your favourite Deadly Choices Ambassadors.

Date and time: Tuesday, 19 September at 10am to 12pm

Location: Edkins Park, Longreach

For more information contact Alinta Warner at Alinta.Warner@health.qld.gov.au.

Darts at the Wellshot

Warm up your arms, stretch those muscles and work on your hand-eye coordination. Beat the person in front! $5 a game. Three strikes and you’re out. The winner gets half the takings, and the rest will go to various fundraisers.

Date and time: Wednesday, 20 September at 7pm to 9pm

For more information, contact the Wellshot Hotel on (07) 4658 2106 or by email at thewellshothotel@gmail.com.