Isisford Open Delivers Thrilling Showdown

McKenzie Neal

While the PGA TOUR is yet to commence their 2023/24 season following the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the golfing world descended upon the Central West, where the best golfers from around the region gathered at the Isisford Golf Club last Saturday 9 September for the town’s annual Open Championship, setting the scene for an unforgettable day of competition and camaraderie.

There was a remarkable display of skill, determination, and sportsmanship across various categories from Men’s A-Grade to Ladies’ C-Grade, with all golfers providing their moments of both surprise and expected excellence throughout the day.

In the Men’s A-Grade division, one name stood out above the rest, as Ben Emmott showcased his undeniable talent by posting an impressive score of 71, and while this victory wasn’t his first of the year, it was a testament to his consistency and dominance on the course.

Edward Gunson secured second place with a score of 74, meanwhile, Adrian Lenton and Aron Rayner tied for third place with scores of 78. However, it was Ben Emmott who claimed the Best Nett score, further solidifying his dominance in this category.

Duncan Emmott, not to be overshadowed by his son, had an exceptional day in the Men’s B-Grade category, finishing with an even-par score of 72, with Muttaburra’s Peter Ahern finishing in a close second, trailing by three strokes with a score of 75.

The competition for third place was fierce, resulting in a four-way tie, with one of those players being Bob O’Brien who also secured the Best Nett score with a commendable 76.

In the Men’s C-Grade, John McGruckin emerged as the champion, posting a solid score of 84, with Cody Van Dyk finishing second with a score of 86, showcasing the tight competition in this category.

Steve Egerton secured third place with a score of 88, while Mac Ahern impressed with a Best Nett score of 73.

Leah Williams continued her remarkable year of form in the Ladies’ A-Grade division, claiming the top spot with a score of 78, while Toni Day secured second place with a score of 83, and Teresa Johnston finished in third place with a score of 85.

Teresa Johnston also took home the Best Nett honours, capping off her outstanding performance.

In the Ladies’ B-Grade, Christine Williams shone with a score of 91, securing her place at the top of the leaderboard. Lenore Johnstone finished in second place with a score of 109.

In the Ladies’ C-Grade, Sal Edwards had a fantastic day, clinching the victory with a score of 108 and an impressive Best Nett score of 84. Jocelyn Avery took second place with a score of 112, while Lisa Littlewood secured third place with a score of 125.

Overall, the Isisford Golf Club’s Open Championship was a resounding success, providing a platform for golfers from various backgrounds and skill levels to showcase their talent and passion for the sport. The winners undoubtedly earned their accolades, and the club deserves applause for organizing such a memorable event.

Around the region, the Ilfracombe Golf Club have spent the week maintaining their course for this Sunday 17 September, when they will host their own Open Championship, with club Co-Captain Ben Emmott no doubt looking to make it wins in back-to-back weeks.