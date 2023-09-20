Queenslanders urged to understand their bushfire risk

Queenslanders are being urged to understand the Australian Fire Danger Rating System (AFDRS) after 60 per cent of the State’s population could not correctly identify all colours in the new system to their associated fire danger rating.

The alarming research from RACQ, which analysed Queensland’s preparedness for the upcoming storm and bushfire season, found thousands of residents were leaving themselves potentially exposed to the dangers of bushfires.

When asked about the new AFDRS, which was released in September 2022, less than half of the people surveyed knew the meaning of the orange rating (extreme, take action now), and only 52 per cent knew how to respond to the yellow rating (high – be ready to act).

According to the National Council for Fire and Emergency Services, the ratings are calculated using the latest fuel state data, spatial and satellite data, weather data, science and technology.

RACQ Chief Executive Insurance Trent Sayers said with a warm and dry season predicted, the AFDRS is an important tool for Queenslanders to understand their level of bushfire risk.

“Fire danger ratings let you know how dangerous a fire would be in your area if it were to start today, it also gives you valuable information so you can take steps to protect yourself and others,” Mr Sayers said

“The long-range weather forecasts currently show that we are facing our first dry spring and summer in three years, placing Queensland at an increased risk for bushfires.

“The 2019–20 bushfire season saw unprecedented fires sweep across Australia causing a devastating impact on many communities, including those in urban locations.

“While we don’t expect a repeat of this event, which followed years of drought, Queenslanders should not be complacent and should familiarise themselves with the latest warning systems.”

Mr Sayers also urged Queenslanders to prepare their homes for bushfire season by taking simple precautions to reduce the risk.

“Being prepared for bushfires not only makes your home easier to defend but also lowers the danger for your neighbours and surrounding properties,” he said.

“Some of the precautions you can take include clearing up your gutters and yard of debris and cutting back trees and vegetation around your home. This is particularly important as the last few years of La Niña have resulted in high levels of growth.

“Another important step is to check your insurance policy is up to date as well as your level of coverage in the event of a bushfire.”

The RACQ research also revealed that 47 per cent of Queensland homes have an evacuation plan in case of a bushfire near the home but only 23 per cent of homes have an evacuation kit ready.

“Bushfires can spread rapidly, so it is important that your family discuss what you would do and make a written plan before being threatened by fire,” Mr Sayers said.

“Pleasingly, our research showed that Queenslanders are undertaking more preparation for bushfires now than they were in 2020, but there is more we can do.

“Understanding the warning systems, listening to the authorities, and preparing your family and home are simple steps you can take that will make a big difference if a bushfire were to occur near you.”

The four new levels in the AFDRS are:

– Moderate – plan and prepare

– High – be ready to act

– Extreme – take action now to protect your life and property

– Catastrophic – for your survival, leave bushfire risk areas