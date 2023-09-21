Auskick wraps up for another year

Longreach’s local Auskick and AFL program wrapped up for another year last Monday.

The young footballers got to play a full game, including trucking, handballing and kicking for goal.

Thanks to the support of sister club Rockhampton Brothers, some of the players were able to wear jerseys in the game, while others wore their free supporters shirts as part of the Auskick program.

Coordinator Michael Lloyd said it was great to see the progression of all the kids during the season “from not being able to kick a ball.”

“Seeing the look on their face when they slotted a goal in the game was priceless,” he said.

“I really want to thank the other coaches, Dan Posser and Ged Matthews, for their time and enthusiasm, our sponsor Casey’s Coffee Shop, and AFL Queensland’s Scott Smithwick for their support.”

The Brisbane Lions are on a winning streak and look to be well-placed to be there on AFL Grand Final day, which helps in the popularity of the game in Queensland.

Keep an eye out for the program next year in Longreach and possibly other centres as well.