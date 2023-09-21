Another season done and dusted

by Michael Lloyd

The Longreach Soccer season wrapped up on Saturday, 9 September, with a final hit out at the Longreach High School.

President Tom Patten said it had been a good season with several success stories.

“Our school sports representatives were a real highlight, and the influx of girls on the back of the Matilda’s success has also been great.”

The year wrapped up with a final game versus the parents and carers, with several adults relishing the opportunity to have a game with their kids.

The Club wanted to thank sponsors the Birdcage Hotel and the Multipurpose Group raffles, as well as coaches James Smith, Josh Lehmann, Daniel Larsen, Mitch Neuendorf and Tom Patten.

The 2024 season will kick off in March, so keep a look out for the round ball game blasting off in Longreach once again.