The greatest decision was also the worst

By Tom Canfell

The Broncos have undoubtedly gone through a transformative time in the history of the club.

From wooden spooners a few short years ago to now grand final participants.

A great achievement of course and the growth and development of some of their youngsters no doubt has been pivotal in the advancing prospects of the team.

But how could anyone possibly deny, the thing that fast tracked this success the most and I would argue is the most significant signing in the history of the Brisbane Broncos which is of course the former South Sydney captain, Adam Reynolds.

The Brisbane Broncos were crying out for a leader. Armed with all the firepower you could possibly imagine they just needed a captain to steer the ship to their destination and Adam Reynolds has certainly delivered in spades.

Whilst probably not being in the argument for ‘Best Broncos Player Ever’, he is certainly in the photo finish for most important ever.

And the question needs to be asked how would South Sydney be feeling and what in the world were they thinking.

Opting not to give Adam a contract extension more than one year long and watching Adam Reynolds have all this success with Brisbane multiple years on, and not to mention, looking to extend his original contract.

All while South Sydney have been playing golf for almost a month due to not making the top eight.

South Sydney are slowly becoming what the Broncos were two years ago. And comments from South Sydney coach Jason Demetriou about Lachlan Ilias being on the path to being the ‘Best Souths Halfback ever’ are not only irresponsible, but fanciful.

But whilst they work out their issues, they would regret letting Reynolds go every time they see him in a Broncos Jersey. Win or lose this weekend, Adam Reynolds will go down as a Broncos great and saviour of the times for the club from Red Hill however if he was to win, the only thing he would ever have to buy in Brisbane for the rest of his life is statue polish, because he might just get one.