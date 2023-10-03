Michael Lloyd

With the recent disappointing performances from the Wallabies at the Rugby World Cup, it is great to know the next generation of players are being developed to support the sport into the future.

After successful inaugural program in 2022, Junior Rugby Union is back again in 2023 in Western QLD.

This year the season will be running for six weeks including five cluster nights and then a final night of games against Central Highlands. Something new is the cluster nights will be shared between Longreach and Barcaldine.

Organiser Kate Van Dorsen said she was excited about the expansion to include Barcaldine.

“The Barcaldine players travelled up every week, so its been great we can incorporate them this year and expand the reach of the game,” Kate said.

“But don’t fear, if you can’t travel between towns, you don’t have to.”

Sessions will be 5:30-6:30pm at each town’s showgrounds, with players encouraged to arrive 10 minutes early for a warm up.

First session is in Longreach on Friday 6 October.

Registration includes insurance, coaching, membership and a free rugby ball.

For more details please contact the Club on wqrujuniors@gmail.com