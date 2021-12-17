QFM wraps up year of accolades with double bronze

Michael R Williams

After receiving the Traveller’s Choice Award and Central Queensland Project of the Year, the Qantas Founders Museum has added another two accolades to its trophy cabinet this year.

Receiving Bronze for both Cultural Tourism and Major Tourist Attraction, the Qantas Founders Museum joined a bevy of central west tourism businesses to be featured at the Tourism Awards.

Qantas Founders Museum communications manager Elizabeth Neal said the attention the museum had been receiving of late is due to unique location of Longreach.

“With that it’s really created for us a sense place,” she said.

“Along with our new airpark, our news tours, along with our Super Constellation display.”

Ms Neal said the awards meant a lot for the staff.

“It has had a huge impact for our great staff,” she said.

“It’s been a big moral boost to show that their work has been appreciated.”

Going into next year, the Qantas Founders Museum is looking to keep riding the current wave of success they are on.

“We are looking to maintain the level of quality service to our customers we are known for,” Ms Neal said.