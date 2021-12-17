Campaign entices CW migration

By Michael R Williams

A new advertising campaign organised by the Remote Area Planning and Development Board (RAPAD) plans to target the sore spots of inner-city livers and entice them west.

The campaign’s tag line, Stop The Crap, Go FarOut!, sums up the campaign’s goals to remind city folk of the lack of traffic and lower property prices in the central west.

RAPAD has worked with the Regional Australia Institute, market researchers, current and former residents to distil what makes living, working, and investing in the region a great alternative to inner-city living.

RAPAD Chairman Tony Rayner said we in the central west have plenty of living, working, and investing opportunities on oﬀer.

“Queensland is enjoying strong population growth adding almost 30,000 last year,” he said.

“In contrast, the population of the central West has declined in recent years.

“We needed to tap into that potential by putting ourselves on people’s radar; we know the pressures on many Queenslanders living in the south-east and along the coast; we also know many Australians are moving to Queensland for a better life.”

Councillor Rayner said we want them [inner city patrons] to cut the crap and go FarOut! to Central West Queensland.

“Central West Queensland is where lifestyle meets opportunity,” he said.

It’s a place that provides people with the chance to escape the pressures of southeast Queensland, other large regional centres, and interstate to fast-track their lifestyle, investment, and career goals.

The goFarOut! website aims to be a genuine lens on the region and an informational platform designed to inform and inspire people to invest, live, and work in Central West Queensland.

“The stories are real, the people are real, the opportunities are not empty promises,” Councillor Rayner said.

Major centres that offer the opportunity to “go FarOut!” include Longreach, Winton, Barcaldine, Blackall, Jundah, Birdsville, and Boulia.

To learn more about the campaign please visit, gofarout.com.au.