Longreach Open Triples

Bowls by Bones

Well, the Longreach Open 2 bowl triples event was held last weekend, and what a weekend it was.

Now I’ll be neutral with this report and you’ll find out why at the end of the story.

We had a full green with 16 teams signing up to play over the two days.

Three games of 16 ends were played on Saturday and two games played on Sunday with the first games firing up at 9.00am each day. The scoring system was 5 points for a win, 1 point per end won, with wins taking precedence over points at the end of play on Sunday. After the first round of games, it was the Emerald team of Kris Stefaniuk, Alan Crampton, and Greg Pullen leading by 1 point over Darcy Browne’s team with the team of Ray Harmsworth, Ian Cameron, and Coral Williamson right on their heels.

After the second round of games, we saw a switch with Browne’s team-leading by 1 point over Stefaniuk, and 1 point back to Ray Harmsworth’s team as well as Russell Schofield’s team.

The last game on Saturday saw some very close games that changed things on the leader board.

On top was still Browne’s team with a win over the third-placed team, Schofield’s team beat Justin Hunt’s team to stay unbeaten as did Stefaniuk’s team.

So the points table was Browne and Schofield 48, Stefaniuk 46, with a 2 point gap to George Kent’s team.

So going into the first of the two games on Sunday we still had three unbeaten sides, but as can happen, two of the unbeaten sides had to play each other.

Stefaniuk was playing Schofield so effectively the losing team was out of the running.

To make it even more nail-biting Browne’s boys were taking on the fourth-placed team of George Kent, Peter Thurecht, and Trent Shillington. Stefaniuk beat Schofield and Browne beat Kent in a game that went down to the last end.

This meant Browne was on 63 points, Stefaniuk on 61 points, and both remaining unbeaten with four wins, but there were three teams sitting on three wins just waiting for the leaders to be bowled over (excuse the pun) in their last game.

Browne was leading by two points over Stefaniuk with Schofield next best on 54 points.

In the last round of games, we saw Stefaniuk have a win over Baker (Emerald) and Browne have a win over Clark (Emerald) so they both remained undefeated over the two days which meant it came down to points.

After Boof Cameron did the final tally of all game cards it was still just a 2 point lead with the team of Darcy Browne, myself, and Andrew Watts taking the win over Kris Stefaniuk, Alan Crampton, and Greg Pullen. 2 points equals 2 ends so after five games, 80 ends of play Darcy’s team won just two more ends than Kris’ team.

Finishing in third place was the team of Tony Barbeler, Jason Barbeler, and Alan (Bub) Barbeler, in fourth we had the team of Mick Wedge, Bluey Beard, and Bernie Gaylor, and fifth we had Russell Schofield, Dawn James, and Dorrie Delaney.

The committee wishes to thank Paula Brun and Roxy Barbagallo, Boof Cameron, and our greenkeeper Tony Barbeler for all their tireless work.

Small clubs are only as strong as their volunteers and for that, we thank them all.”