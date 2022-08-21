Rissmerino makes good sale in Longreach

Michael R Williams

A recent auction of merino rams held at the Longreach Wool Pavilion had locals a buzz for the high quality of the sheep.

Alan Rissmann from Rissmerino said the sheep on auction were deliberately bred for Queensland conditions.

“The idea is to try to get these modern, merino rams up into northern Queensland,” he said.

“I want to see the sheep industry moving forward, to get away from traditional thinking.

“We brought them up so they are easily accessible even though some people still need to travel three or four hours to get to Longreach, it’s better than 10 or 12.”

Mr Rissmann said the rams were used to a lot of heat and are tested for big rainfall events.

“We tested for fly pressure and really tested for white wool,” he said.

“We’re breeding sheep that survive – in NSW sheep often can live exclusively on green feed – these sheep live on whatever they find in the paddock.”

Mr Rissmann said this was their first sale in Longreach and was happy with the sale.

“It’s also about the long term,” he said.

“People will be able to see these sheep and see their neighbours with these sheep—and see how they perform in Longreach conditions.”