Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum Wins Major Tourist Award at QTIC QLD Tourism Awards

Local Winton tourist operator, Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum of Natural History has won a Silver Queensland Tourism Award at last night’s annual awards ceremony, taking home Major Tourist Attractions.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council (QTIC) hosted their 37th Annual Queensland Tourism Awards last night, recognising the outstanding achievements of the state’s tourism industry. The Awards covered thirty categories, ranging from attractions, events, accommodations and more.

Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum won the honourable Queensland Tourism Award in the Major Tourist Attractions category for its excellence and valued contribution to the tourism sector.

The announcement was made last night at a prestigious Black-Tie Gala Ceremony at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre amongst various prominent industry figures in attendance.

The Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum of Natural History, located 24km south-east of Winton in Central West Queensland features a vast collection of dinosaur artefacts and educational activities, aiming to preserve Australia’s fossil past to educate and inspire future generations.

The not-for-profit museum attracts visitors across Australia for its leading science-based attractions, including the most productive Fossil Preparation Laboratory in the Southern Hemisphere.

Executive Chairman, David Elliot OAM said, “Over the qualifying period, the Museum received 53,380 visitors and proved that there is domestic demand for unique and transformative experiences in Outback Queensland.”

The museum’s success has been a result of providing ground-breaking experiences, supported by sustainable services for visitors.

Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum of Natural History was one of fifteen Outback Queensland operators that were short-listed for this year’s QTIC awards – an incredible achievement for the entire tourism outback industry.