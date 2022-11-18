Wool market report

Australian Wool Network

The AWEX Eastern Market Indicator lost ground on both days this week making it eight consecutive selling days of losses.

Falling 9 cents for the week the EMI is now at 1232 cents, its lowest level since January 2021.

Positive economic data gave a boost to the Australian dollar which rose 2.68 cents week-on-week and converted the 9-cent loss in AUD terms to a 27-cent rise on a USD basis.

As with previous weeks, most support for Merino types was concentrated in the broader microns.

19.5-microns and broader were generally higher for the week with some sharp rises shown on the final day.

The finer microns were the main drivers of the lower EMI with the Micron Price Guides averaging a 30-cent loss and sending the 17-MPG to a near 2-year low. The weekly MPG movements masked a more nuanced market with the better types showing more resilience, particularly low CVh lots (<50) as they become increasingly scarce (lowest level since Jan). Merino Skirtings tracked a similar line to the fleece with the finer microns losing ground and the broader edge finding support. Crossbreds had mixed results but were generally in line with the previous sale. Merino Cardings fell 10 to 15 cents. Volumes are expected to rise to just over 36,000 bales at three centres next week.